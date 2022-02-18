LPL Financial LLC Sells 41,016 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,267,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,016 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $103,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 420.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 57.9% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $82.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.83. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $74.98 and a 52-week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

