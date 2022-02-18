LPL Financial LLC Purchases 7,525 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $108,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 58.8% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,769 shares of company stock worth $2,032,686. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $104.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.20. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.50 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 97.22, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Square from $285.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Square from $295.00 to $203.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.19.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

