Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Acquired by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,318 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 75.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 20.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 38.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSO opened at $257.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.13 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.85.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Watsco’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WSO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.86.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

