John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Bought by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,134 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc owned approximately 0.33% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 95.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 92,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 17.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

JBSS opened at $80.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.20. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.82 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.27). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 6.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

