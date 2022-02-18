Vestcor Inc Sells 72,939 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Vestcor Inc decreased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,939 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

RSG opened at $116.73 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.62 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.47.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.42%.

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.89.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

