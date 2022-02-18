Vestcor Inc Reduces Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Vestcor Inc lessened its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMERCO by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in AMERCO by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $720.75 per share, with a total value of $10,631,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

UHAL opened at $590.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $661.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $678.58. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $504.85 and a 1 year high of $769.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.88.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AMERCO will post 60.75 EPS for the current year.

About AMERCO

AMERCO engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

