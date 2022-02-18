Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $213.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.88. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $323.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29 and a beta of -0.22.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 66.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada and Latin America.

