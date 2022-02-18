Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 363,775 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,167,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 363,775 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 10.71% of Science Applications International worth $527,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,090,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,427 shares during the period. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SAIC stock opened at $82.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $98.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. William Blair downgraded Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

