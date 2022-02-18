Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.20 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 32.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS.

Triton International stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,597. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Triton International has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $70.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Alspaugh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $300,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,779. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Triton International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 15,676 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Triton International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Triton International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Triton International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

