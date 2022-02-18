Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GWLLY traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.86. The stock had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 833. Great Wall Motor has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $48.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.25.

Get Great Wall Motor alerts:

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.