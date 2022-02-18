Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GWLLY traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.86. The stock had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 833. Great Wall Motor has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $48.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.25.
About Great Wall Motor
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Wall Motor (GWLLY)
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.