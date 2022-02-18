Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Down 4.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) dropped 4.8% during trading on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $9.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Grab traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.53. Approximately 32,246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 22,949,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GRAB. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.90 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.41.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36.

Grab Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

