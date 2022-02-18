Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Sees Large Volume Increase After Earnings Beat

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 56,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,843,781 shares.The stock last traded at $367.99 and had previously closed at $380.53.

The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.24.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 133.9% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Deere & Company by 118.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 33.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 61,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,836,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $367.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.43. The stock has a market cap of $114.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

About Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

