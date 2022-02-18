Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $7.50. The stock had previously closed at $3.37, but opened at $2.76. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Doma shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 36,907 shares traded.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on Doma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,236,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,709,000. 16.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33.

Doma Company Profile (NYSE:DOMA)

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

