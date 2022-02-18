ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $142.86, but opened at $158.47. ShockWave Medical shares last traded at $159.41, with a volume of 4,263 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.57.

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $445,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $690,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,817 shares of company stock worth $6,886,196. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,970,000 after buying an additional 32,988 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,310,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,897,000 after buying an additional 704,446 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,314,000. State Street Corp raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,076,000 after buying an additional 13,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 689,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,987,000 after buying an additional 88,622 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.65 and a 200-day moving average of $190.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.36.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.