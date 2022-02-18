Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the January 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FELTY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.40. 363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,922. Fuji Electric has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fuji Electric from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

About Fuji Electric

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronics, semiconductors, circuits, and control systems. It operates through the following segments: Power Electronics Systems- Energy Solutions, Power Electronics Systems-Industry Solutions, Power and New Energy, Electronic Devices, and Food & Beverage Distribution, and Others.

