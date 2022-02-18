Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the January 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FELTY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.40. 363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,922. Fuji Electric has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25.

Get Fuji Electric alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fuji Electric from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronics, semiconductors, circuits, and control systems. It operates through the following segments: Power Electronics Systems- Energy Solutions, Power Electronics Systems-Industry Solutions, Power and New Energy, Electronic Devices, and Food & Beverage Distribution, and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.