Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Given New $47.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

EXC has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Exelon from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Exelon from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.73.

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,480,981. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average of $51.38. Exelon has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $44.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelon by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

