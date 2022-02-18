Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,870,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,876,000 after purchasing an additional 810,559 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,902,000 after purchasing an additional 662,508 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,670,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,918,000 after purchasing an additional 642,825 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on C shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $64.71 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $131.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

