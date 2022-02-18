Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $305,000 Position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEUS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 1,572.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,713,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,186 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 812,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,234,000 after acquiring an additional 219,614 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,457,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,671,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 2,917.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 38,510 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEUS opened at $63.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.79. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $75.11.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

