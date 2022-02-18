Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,947,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185,038 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 4.85% of Elanco Animal Health worth $731,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 84.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

ELAN opened at $25.78 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

