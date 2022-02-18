DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Cowen

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DKNG. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on DraftKings from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on DraftKings from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.72.

DraftKings stock traded down $3.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.08. The stock had a trading volume of 898,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,320,790. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.03.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 57.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

