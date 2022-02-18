Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Emergent’s main product, the BioThrax vaccine, is seeing a slowdown in sales of late as the transition to AV7909 is eating into its sales. Moreover, Emergent recently got an unfavorable patent ruling in a lawsuit on Narcan, which can open doors for generic competition. The recent production halt at its COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing facility hurt its growth prospects and also led to the loss of AstraZeneca’s contract. However, the company has several collaboration agreements with multiple COVID-19 vaccine makers. If a vaccine is successfully developed, it can reap huge profits for Emergent. The company’s acquisitions of PaxVax and Adapt Pharma expanded its presence in the public health threats. Estimates movement have been mixed ahead of Q4 results. Emergent has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EBS. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:EBS traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $42.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,195. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.08. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52-week low of $29.88 and a 52-week high of $121.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

