Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,360 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,165.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $75.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $73.53 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

