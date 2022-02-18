Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.600-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sonoco Products also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.250-$1.350 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

SON opened at $58.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.49 and its 200 day moving average is $60.27.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.43%.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 208,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

