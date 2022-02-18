Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in 3M by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 518,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,890,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 384.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,071,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $149.18 on Friday. 3M has a 1 year low of $148.48 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.69 and a 200 day moving average of $180.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

