Whitebox Advisors LLC Sells 249,932 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Whitebox Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 83.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,068 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 249,932 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RIG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Transocean by 175.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,272 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Transocean during the third quarter worth about $27,543,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Transocean by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,163,116 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $19,568,000 after purchasing an additional 120,643 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Transocean during the third quarter worth about $9,879,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Transocean by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,601,172 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,586 shares in the last quarter. 48.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

Transocean stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 3.30.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

