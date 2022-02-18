Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys 8,492 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter worth about $5,722,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,761,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 14.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,731,000 after buying an additional 27,187 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 6.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $346.06 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $229.14 and a 12-month high of $377.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $360.47 and a 200-day moving average of $334.53. The company has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22.

PSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.77.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

