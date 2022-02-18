422,442 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Acquired by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 422,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 73.1% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on KMI shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

KMI stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average is $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

