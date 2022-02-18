Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires 42,730 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,730 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity National Financial worth $8,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 47,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 31,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE:FNF opened at $47.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.92%.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,700 shares of company stock worth $5,923,318. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

