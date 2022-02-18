Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 4,620 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,758,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 423,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $61.29 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.82 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.30. The stock has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.61%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

