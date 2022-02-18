Thunderbird Partners LLP Makes New Investment in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,654,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,877,000. ReNew Energy Global makes up approximately 2.0% of Thunderbird Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Thunderbird Partners LLP owned about 3.84% of ReNew Energy Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RNW. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth about $96,000. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth approximately $178,500,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth approximately $8,329,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth approximately $3,060,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut ReNew Energy Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

Shares of ReNew Energy Global stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.50. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,400. ReNew Energy Global plc has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.00.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that ReNew Energy Global plc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

