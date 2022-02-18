Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.68 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.22.

NASDAQ:OCDX opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average of $19.40. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.34.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

