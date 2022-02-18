Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,627,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.44% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $311,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,481,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,937,000 after purchasing an additional 272,108 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

VGK traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $65.11. 104,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,807,555. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $60.90 and a twelve month high of $70.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.82.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.