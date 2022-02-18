C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

C&F Financial has increased its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $177 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.07. C&F Financial has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on C&F Financial in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 428.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 1,636.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 304.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

