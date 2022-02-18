Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $186.15 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,841,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,086 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.55% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $186,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000.

NASDAQ IUSG traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.63. 1,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,911. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.86. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $84.53 and a 1 year high of $117.49.

