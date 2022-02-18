Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,942,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835,552 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Equitable were worth $146,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,968,000 after buying an additional 1,726,223 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,168,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,222,000 after purchasing an additional 386,138 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,028,000 after acquiring an additional 252,471 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Equitable by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,784,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,080,000 after purchasing an additional 237,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,661,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,834,000 after purchasing an additional 366,861 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Equitable stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,216. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.15%.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $473,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,300 shares of company stock worth $3,431,720 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

