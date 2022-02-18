Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on April 1st

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

Avangrid has raised its dividend by 0.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Avangrid has a dividend payout ratio of 77.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Avangrid to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.0%.

NYSE:AGR opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $43.21 and a 52-week high of $55.57. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

