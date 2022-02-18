Chemung Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Chemung Financial has increased its dividend by 14.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Chemung Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chemung Financial to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

CHMG stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.01.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 28.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHMG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

In related news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $36,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

