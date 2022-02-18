Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

NASDAQ RMBI opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $295,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 10.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 31.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

