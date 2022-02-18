AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VLVLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AB Volvo (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.
Shares of OTCMKTS VLVLY traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.28. 97,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,439. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.31. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $28.18.
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
