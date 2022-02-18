Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $94,000 Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 100.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,765,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,202 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $76.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.38 and its 200 day moving average is $79.24. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $83.23.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

