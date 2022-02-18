Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $98,000 Stock Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 78.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,485,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,356,000 after purchasing an additional 677,786 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,187,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,207,000 after purchasing an additional 205,928 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 952,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,567,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,302,000 after purchasing an additional 82,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,996,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.26. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $59.31 and a 52 week high of $63.98.

