iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,646,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,331,000 after buying an additional 635,641 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 678.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,170,000 after buying an additional 188,820 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 860,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,926,000 after buying an additional 31,217 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 58,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,753,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $112.68 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.15 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.96.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

