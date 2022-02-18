Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 174 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock opened at $124.43 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $108.70 and a 12-month high of $269.39. The company has a market capitalization of $337.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.66.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.