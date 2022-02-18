QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.720-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $567.20 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.62 million.QIAGEN also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.050-$ EPS.

Shares of QGEN stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.29. 1,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.92.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QGEN shares. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a hold rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. DZ Bank upgraded QIAGEN from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded QIAGEN to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QIAGEN has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 982,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,593,000 after buying an additional 75,106 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,372,000 after buying an additional 350,613 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in QIAGEN by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in QIAGEN by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.