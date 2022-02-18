ironSource (NYSE:IS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

ironSource (NYSE:IS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $158.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. The firm’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. ironSource updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,109. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22. ironSource has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ironSource by 10,300.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 46,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ironSource by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 27,569 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ironSource by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 49,220 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the fourth quarter worth $2,548,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of ironSource by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

IS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ironSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

