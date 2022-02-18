Analysts Set Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) PT at $64.60

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TENB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Tenable alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $383,981.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,832,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,894,742 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tenable by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,272,000 after purchasing an additional 240,686 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after buying an additional 177,209 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

TENB stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.01. The stock had a trading volume of 523 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,966. Tenable has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $56.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.