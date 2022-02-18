North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Shares of NOA stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $16.12. 387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,536. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.51. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $17.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 49,283.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 49,283 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 33,621 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 771.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.