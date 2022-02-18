Covalent (CQT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.81 Million

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 18th. Covalent has a market capitalization of $97.06 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000944 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Covalent has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00045052 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,837.28 or 0.07033142 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,987.60 or 0.99122607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00048932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00051124 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003166 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

