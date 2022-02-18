Stellar Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a market cap of $5.03 billion and approximately $316.52 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00211148 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00124488 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00045052 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00025755 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,837.28 or 0.07033142 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,186 coins and its circulating supply is 24,914,503,728 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XLMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.