MML Investors Services LLC Buys 3,036 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,409,000 after buying an additional 587,269 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ecolab by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after buying an additional 617,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ecolab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Ecolab by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Ecolab by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,396,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,604,000 after purchasing an additional 200,327 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.54.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $178.38 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.37 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

